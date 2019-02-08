This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears

Justice Carmel Stewart imposed a seven-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Friday 8 Feb 2019, 3:32 PM
1 hour ago 6,869 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4484322
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN HAS forgiven the former partner who raped her while she slept in bed, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Reading from her victim impact statement, the woman told the 59-year-old Wicklow man: “I have forgiven you, more for my own piece of mind so I won’t be bitter”.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the woman’s anonymity, was convicted by a jury last December of one charge of rape in Co Wicklow on 5 November 2015.

He had denied the charge and has no previous convictions.

Today, Justice Carmel Stewart imposed a seven-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended.

She commended the woman on her “heartfelt” victim impact statement and for “bravely” stating she had forgiven the man.

“The court can only wish her well and a full recovery in time for the ordeal that was inflicted on her,” Justice Stewart said.

A local sergeant told Róisín Lacey SC, prosecuting, that the woman had a short relationship with the man that ended in 2015.

She began a new relationship later that year, which provoked some “hostility” from the man. The court heard the man and woman had lived at the same address. He sent her a text on 4 December 2015 about wanting to talk.

The woman went out that night with friends and on her return home, she contacted the man by phone to say there was no need to talk. She went to bed and later woke up to the smell of chips, someone trying to put chips into her mouth and the words “open your legs”.

She saw the man naked and having sex with her. She later told gardaí she froze but shook her head from side to side.

When the man had finished, she got out of bed and located fresh pyjama bottoms as her previous pair had been removed. She then left the house with her bag and keys.

She made some phone calls and later went with her boyfriend to gardaí. The man maintained during interview that the encounter had been consensual.

Victim impact statement

Reading from her victim impact statement, the woman said that one of her biggest fears was to be trapped down an alleyway and violently raped.

She said it happened instead when she was at her most vulnerable, while asleep in bed, and by someone she had cared for.

The woman revealed that the medical exam was almost like being raped again because she had to stand naked in a cold, clinical room and have every part of her body checked over and swabbed. She said it felt like she was not in control of her body.

She said to this day her thoughts are consumed by the rape, that she had never felt hurt and pain like it and that she had been prescribed medication to help her cope. She said she couldn’t deal with the fact the man would not acknowledge what he had done.

The woman paid tribute to her partner, friends and family who have supported her, though she said her mental health is still suffering.

Mary Rose Gearty SC, defending, submitted to Justice Stewart that her client is an “exemplary father” to his children of previous relationships. She handed in character references and asked the judge to take into account the man’s previous good record.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    55,961  62
    2
    		Sky News poll shows Brexit has damaged UK's reputation for majority of Irish people
    55,784  99
    3
    		Number of national parks to temporarily close as Storm Erik to hit country tomorrow
    52,765  13
    Fora
    1
    		Video creation platform VidMob fled London for Dublin - and not just because of Brexit
    330  0
    2
    		As it plots an expansion, the Digital Hub has been ordered to pay up for sitting on vacant land
    307  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    35,909  143
    2
    		'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    34,557  23
    3
    		Farrell returns, hearts and minds to be won and more talking points from Ireland's XV to face Scotland
    27,669  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There have been many awful takes on the Liam Neeson situation, but Michelle Rodriguez's might just be the worst
    22,007  14
    2
    		The nation is completely in love with Dan from Dublin after last night's First Dates Ireland
    13,658  0
    3
    		Jemima Kirke was well and truly shook when she realised she had to film sex scenes with Jamie Dornan
    5,428  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    HSE
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    HEALTH
    Varadkar has 'total confidence' in health minister Harris over children's hospital overrun
    Varadkar has 'total confidence' in health minister Harris over children's hospital overrun
    'Omnishambles': Call for Harris to be fired over children's hospital overrun but he says he 'behaved appropriately'
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    GARDAí
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    Gardaí targeting west Dublin criminals seize bagful of cannabis after stopping car in Longford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie