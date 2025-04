A WOMAN IN her 60s has died following a collision involving a lorry and two cars on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards, Co Down.

Police in Northern Ireland said the woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, had died at the scene .

Eight other people - three men, two women and three children – were taken to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said police received a report shortly after 10.20am this morning that “a red coloured lorry travelling towards Greyabbey had been involved in a collision with a silver Citroen Berlingo people carrier and a white Audi A3 car travelling in the direction of Newtownards”.

The Portaferry Road had been closed as an examination of the scene took place but has since reopened, the PSNI said.

Inspector Adair said: “Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 422 25/04/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”