Witness appeal after 80-year-old woman seriously injured in hit-and-run incident

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after an 80-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Co Galway this evening.

At approximately 5:05pm, a female pedestrian, aged in her 80s, was struck by a car on the Limerick Road in Oranmore.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian has been taken to University Hospital Galway where her injuries are described as serious.

The Old Limerick Road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed until tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.