Police praise locals who came to aid of woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Co Armagh

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Co Armagh have praised members of the public who came to her aid.

The alleged assault happened in the Castleblayney Street area of Newtownhamilton yesterday.

PSNI officers received a report just after 2pm yesterday that a female had been assaulted by a male in a house in the area.

“She subsequently ran from the house and, in a distressed state, was comforted by local people who contacted police,” Detective Inspector Leah Crothers said.

A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill.

He remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 945 of 15/08/19.

“We would like to thank the local community who came to the aid of the victim,” Crothers said.