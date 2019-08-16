This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police praise locals who came to aid of woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Co Armagh

A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 16 Aug 2019, 3:58 PM
Castleblayney Street, Newtownhamilton
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Co Armagh have praised members of the public who came to her aid. 

The alleged assault happened in the Castleblayney Street area of Newtownhamilton yesterday. 

PSNI officers received a report just after 2pm yesterday that a female had been assaulted by a male in a house in the area. 

“She subsequently ran from the house and, in a distressed state, was comforted by local people who contacted police,” Detective Inspector Leah Crothers said. 

A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill. 

He remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries. 

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 945 of 15/08/19.

“We would like to thank the local community who came to the aid of the victim,” Crothers said.

