WORKS TO BUILD a second train track between two Cork towns should commence next month, according to Iarnród Éireann.

A €29.5 million contract has been awarded to BAM Ireland to twin-track the 10km stretch between Glounthaune and Midleton.

The works are due to start on 23 September and finish in 2026.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that the “major enhancement to this line will provide a faster, more reliable train service, encouraging more people out of their cars, which will ultimately benefit everyone because it will reduce congestion and make it better for those who do have to use their cars or vans in and around the city”.

In addition to building the second track, the project will involve associated track turnout and crossover works at Glounthaune, Carrigtwohill and Midleton, including two new crossovers at Midleton; new sidings / turnback facility at Midleton; level crossing works; and new cable containment routes.

Iarnród Éireann anticipates that the twin-tracking, along with works on a new through platform at Kent Station and new signalling across the full Cork Commuter network, will allow increased capacity and more frequent services to ultimately reach a 10-minute frequency on all commuter routes in Cork.

The works are expected to cause some disruption to evening train services while they are ongoing.

From Mondays to Wednesdays from 23 September to 18 December 2024, the final train from Cork to Midleton will be at 7.15pm and the final train from Midleton to Cork will be at 7.45pm.

Bus transfers will operate between Glounthaune and Midleton for later evening services.

Further works will be advised for 2025 and early 2026.

Separate essential maintenance works to Cork Tunnel will also take place in September and October 2024, resulting in bus transfers between Mallow and Cork from 22:00hrs onwards Mondays to Thursdays between Monday 9th September and Thursday 31st October 2024 inclusive.