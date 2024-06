SOME OF THESE people could be out of a job by the end of the year…

According to Time Magazine, at least 64 elections will take place over the course of 2024 – involving over half of the planet’s voting population. India held a general election this week, with the United Kingdom and the United States to follow later this year.

Speculation has also begun to mount that Ireland could hold its next general election in November…

In honour of this momentous year of electoral politics, why not test your knowledge of world leaders with our world leader quiz?

Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (for now)? Alamy Keir Starmer Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss Boris Johnson When was Emanuel Macron first elected president of France? Alamy 2017 2018

2019 2020 Before he was Vice President and later President of the United States, Joe Biden was a Senator for which state? Alamy Pennsylvania Virginia

Delaware Maryland Who did Xi Jinping replace as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party? Alamy Zhao Ziyang Jiang Zemin

Deng Xiaoping Hu Jintao Which of these world leaders is also the child of a former world leader? Alamy Justin Trudeau Narendra Modi

Giorgia Meloni Pedro Sanchez Who is Ireland's head of government? Alamy Simon Harris Michael D Higgins What percentage of the vote did Vladimir Putin officially receive in this year's Russian presidential election? Alamy 66.46% 77.47%

88.48% 99.49% Who is the man in the white shirt? Alamy Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland

Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany The former leader of of which nation was assassinated on 8 July, 2022? Alamy Philippines Ecuador

Honduras Japan Fill in the blank as it pertains to the President of Turkey: Recep _____ Erdoğan Alamy Emre Tayyip

