US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has led international condemnation of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last night.

The Republican presidential candidate was addressing the crowd when several shots were heard and US Secret Service agents surrounded Trump.

He was rushed off stage visibly bleeding from his ear. Trump has since said that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”.

In an address to the nation shortly after the incident, Biden said:

There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick.

“It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening, we cannot be like this, we cannot condone this,” Biden told reporters following an emergency briefing.

“The idea that there’s political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody.”

He said he had tried to speak to Trump, who was with his doctors at a medical centre at the time, and that he planned on speaking to him shortly.

What we saw last night from Pennsylvania was frightening and wrong. It is a relief that former President Trump is safe and survived the assassination attempt. Our hearts are with the innocent spectators killed and critically injured. There can be no place for political violence. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 14, 2024

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the incident was “frightening and wrong”.

“It is a relief that former President Trump is safe and survived the assassination attempt. Our hearts are with the innocent spectators killed and critically injured. There can be no place for political violence.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the scenes as “shocking” and said he was “appalled” by what happened before extending his best wishes to Trump and his family.

Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was “deeply shocked” by the incident.

“I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim. Political violence has no place in a democracy,” she said.

My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2024

French president Emmanuel Macron said his thoughts were with Trump after the assassination attempt.

“I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people.”

‘Despicable’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack as “despicable”.

“I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with all of those who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “solidarity” with Trump and called for “dialogue” against hatred and violence.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said he was “deeply concerned by the attack on my friend”.

“Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

China’s President Xi Jinping expressed his “compassion and sympathy” to Trump.

“China is closely following the situation surrounding the shooting of former President Donald Trump,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Former US president Barack Obama said: “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.”

“We should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Bill Clinton said he and his wife, 2016 US election candidate Hillary “are thankful that President Trump is safe”.

“Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process,” the former president said. “Heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service.”

Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives, said: “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.”

Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer in their home in 2022. The attacker, David DePape, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in May.

“As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed,” she said.

The FBI has identified the gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crookes from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He was shot dead at the scene.