THE FBI HAS identified the shooter in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump as he spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Several shots were fired towards the former US president before he was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents bleeding from his ear.

In a statement, the FBI named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as “the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump”.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online,” the statement added.

The shooter was shot dead at the scene.

Earlier, the FBI confirmed that the shooting had been an attempted assassination.

Speaking during a press conference, Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of FBI Pittsburgh field office, said: “This evening, we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

“It’s still an active crime scene. As I mentioned, we have a number of agents on scene. We also are working closely with other federal agencies, our state partners and our local police partners as well.”

The crowd reacts as former US president Donald Trump is surrounded by US Secret Service agents at the campaign event. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Rojek also confirmed that there is no existing threat after the shooting. The US Secret Service has confirmed that one person in the crowd was killed and two people were critically injured after an attacker fired “multiple shots”. They said the suspected shooter fired from “an elevated position outside of the rally venue” and that the FBI has taken over the investigation. Meanwhile, Trump himself has said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”. Writing on his Truth Social platform, he said: “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. “Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening.” Trump thanked the Secret Service and other law endorsement for their “rapid response” and he extended condolences “to the family of the person at the rally who was killed and also to the family of another person that was badly injured”. “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.” Trump’s campaign said he would still attend a planned Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, after he was reported to have had a precautionary hospital checkup. There has been widespread condemnation of the attack. US President Joe Biden said “everybody must condemn” the incident, adding that he hoped to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon. Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved the former president is reportedly “doing well” and the White House confirmed the presidential rivals have spoken. “We cannot allow this to be happening,” he said. “The idea that there’s violence in America like this is just unheard of.” With reporting from Press Association