HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE took part in an anti-abortion protest in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The annual ‘March for Life’, organised by the Pro Life Campaign, saw people march from near the Newman University Church at St Stephen’s Green to Dáil Éireann.

Guest speakers at the event urged the Government to take action to reduce the number of abortions in the State.

Speaking at the event, Aontú senator Sarah O’Reilly told those in attendance that “even if it doesn’t feel like it all the time, as a movement we are making progress”.

Attendees at today's march John Mcelroy / Campaign for Life John Mcelroy / Campaign for Life / Campaign for Life

The senator from Cavan urged those in attendance to “keep pressing forward without apology” to make sure that their “stories are heard and not sidelined.”

“And we have to insist that the hollow slogan ‘trust women’ that’s pushed by abortion supporters be replaced with real trust: trust demonstrated by giving women the full truth, full support, and a real chance to choose life.

“Change is absolutely within our grasp. It will happen. Each one of you is proof of that. Every pro-life billboard, every pro-life conversation, every email and call to your public representatives is pushing Ireland towards a better future,” O’Reilly said.

Ireland voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution in 2018, a move that paved the way for the legalisation of abortion in some circumstances.

The vote was passed 66.4% to 33.6%.

At 64.5%, the turnout was one of the highest ever recorded for a referendum in this country and the highest of any referendum since 1992.