THE WORLD’S OLDEST man, John Tinniswood, has died aged 112.

Tinniswood was born on 26 August 1912 in Liverpool. He became the world’s oldest man in April this year, following the death of Juan Vicente Pérez, who was aged 114.

In a statement to Guinness World Records, his family confirmed that he passed away yesterday in a care home in Southport, where he had been living.

“His last day was surrounded by music and love,” the family said.

“John always liked to say thank you. So on his behalf, thanks to all those who cared for him over the years, including his carers at the Hollies Care Home, his GPs, district nurses, occupational therapist and other NHS staff.”

Tinniswood had previously told Guinness World Records that there was no secret to his long life, and he didn’t follow a particular diet – although he did enjoy a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday.

He said he just ate “what they give me”.

Born just 20 years after the formation of Liverpool F.C., he was a lifelong fan, and saw all eight of the club’s FA wins, the records reported.

Asked if he had any advice for the younger generation, he said: “Always do the best you can, whether you’re learning something or whether you’re teaching someone.”

Tinniswood holds the title of the fourth oldest man in the world, the record of oldest being held by Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 116.

He is survived by his daughter, four grandchildren Annouchka, Marisa, Toby and Rupert and three great-grandchildren Tabitha, Callum and Nieve.