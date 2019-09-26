This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí concerned for 25-year-old man missing from Kilmainham

Xasan Maska is missing from the Dublin 8 area since the 25 September.

By Adam Daly Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 12:21 PM
50 minutes ago 2,456 Views No Comments
Xasan Maska is missing since 25 September
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of  Xasan Maska who is missing from Kilmainham. 

The 25-year-old missing from the Mount Brown, Dublin 8 area since Wednesday 25 September.

Xasan is described as being 5’7″ in height and of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a military-style camouflage jacket, a tracksuit with two yellow stripes down the side.

Gardaí said they are concerned for the welfare of Xasan. 

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 6669700 or The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

