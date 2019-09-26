Gardaí concerned for 25-year-old man missing from Kilmainham

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Xasan Maska who is missing from Kilmainham.

The 25-year-old missing from the Mount Brown, Dublin 8 area since Wednesday 25 September.

Xasan is described as being 5’7″ in height and of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a military-style camouflage jacket, a tracksuit with two yellow stripes down the side.

Gardaí said they are concerned for the welfare of Xasan.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 6669700 or The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.