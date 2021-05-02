#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 2 May 2021
Status Yellow wind and rain warning in place tomorrow for 11 coastal counties

Met Éireann said it would be “unseasonably wet and windy” this Bank Holiday Monday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 2 May 2021, 3:08 PM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW Wind and Rain warning for 11 coastal counties has been issued by Met Éireann tomorrow.

Met Éireann said there would be “unseasonably wet and windy” weather in counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, and Wexford.

The weather alert comes into effect for the 11 counties from 3am until 10pm tomorrow. 

Describing the conditions expected in those counties, Met Éireann said:

“Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through Monday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.

“Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding with a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas.”

In the rest of the country, it will be a wet and windy start, with further heavy spells of rain expected. In the afternoon, the rain will break up into showers, with some sunny spells developing, but with the risk of hail too.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
