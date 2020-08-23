Status Yellow warnings issued as 'intense rainfall' expected on Tuesday

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued two Status Yellow weather warnings set to come into effect on Tuesday.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster and Wexford, with the forecaster warning that gusts will reach as high as 110 km/h.

This warning will come into effect at 6am on Tuesday and last until 7pm that evening.

A separate Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann said: “Intense rainfall is expected at times Monday night and on Tuesday. Falls of 30 to 50mm are expected with surface flooding.”

This warning is set to take effect from midnight on Tuesday and last all day.

Tonight, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain in parts of Munster and south Leinster but it will become mostly dry elsewhere as showers die away.

It’ll be bright for much of tomorrow with sunny spells and well scattered showers, along with top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said there is a “very disturbed picture through much of the week, but especially so Monday night and Tuesday”.

It added there were indications of “quieter if cool conditions” heading into next weekend.