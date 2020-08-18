Status Yellow wind warning issued for entire country

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for all 32 countries ahead of the expected arrival of strong winds tomorrow evening and into Thursday.

The warning was issued this afternoon by Met Éireann for the 26 counties, it comes into force from 9pm tomorrow and lasts for all of Thursday.

A similar warning was issued by the UK Met Office for the six counties of Northern Ireland, with that warning coming into force from 8pm tomorrow.

Status Yellow warnings are the lowest level of three warnings that can be issued by Met Éireann and in the case of wind are issued when gusts may reach between 90 and 110 km/h.

Met Éireann says it is set to become “very windy on Wednesday night” and that this will continue throughout the following day.

“Severe gusts are likely and there is a risk of some disruption,” the forecaster says.

Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.

Met Éireann had earlier said that wind warnings were a possibility due to the wider forecast for heavy rainfall and “blustery” conditions nationwide over the next seven days.

Wet and windy weather is expected up to the weekend with further rainfall warnings likely