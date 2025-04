A YOUNG BOY has died after being struck by a car in Co Westmeath.

The child was hit by a car in Farranshock Estate in Mullingar shortly after 6.30pm yesterday.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Advertisement

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Separately, a motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a car in Ardagh, Co Limerick yesterday.

The collision occurred shortly after 6pm at the intersection of R521 and R523 in Ardagh village.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Sligo, two women, along with a 9-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were hospitalised following a two-car collision yesterday.