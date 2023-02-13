Advertisement

Monday 13 February 2023
# Adiyaman
Four-year-old girl rescued from rubble in eastern Turkey week after devastating earthquake
Footage shows the girl being attached to a stretcher and carried away by rescue workers.
1 hour ago

A FOUR-YEAR-old girl has been rescued from the rubble of a block of flats in southern Turkey today, a week after the devastating earthquake struck the region last Monday. 

Rescue teams have begun winding down the search for survivors today, as the focus switches to helping survivors who lack food and shelter.

Stories are continuing to emerge today, however, of people being found alive in the rubble seven days after the 7.8-magnitude tremor.

A four-year-old girl, named Miray, was saved from the rubble the city of Adiyaman, after being trapped for 178 hours. 

Footage from the Turkish Coal Enterprises shows the girl being attached to a stretcher and carried away by rescue workers. 

A 12-year-old boy named Kaan was also pulled from the debris in southern Hatay, 182 hours after the fifth-deadliest earthquake of the 21st century, Turkish media reported.

Hatice Goz, a volunteer psychologist in Turkey’s Hatay province, today said she has been fielding “a barrage of calls” from frantic parents looking for missing children.

Death toll from Turkey-Syria quake rises above 35,000 as Ireland gives extra €8 million in aid

The confirmed death toll stands at 35,224 as officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and at least 3,581 in Syria.

The United Nations said it expects the toll to rise far higher.

Includes reporting by – © AFP 2023 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
