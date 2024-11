A YOUNG MAN has died as the result of a road traffic incident near Oranmore in Co Galway yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30pm yesterday, gardaí were alerted to an incident involving a tractor that occurred on a local road in Rinn, Oranmore.

A male passenger, 19-years-old, injured in the incident was transferred by ambulance personnel to University Hospital Galway, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since taken place and the road has reopened.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support the family of the deceased.

Investigations are ongoing.