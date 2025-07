A WOMAN IN her late teens has died in hospital after she was seriously injured in a collision in Co Galway on Sunday.

The two vehicle-collision occurred on the Ballygaddy Road, Tuam, Co Galway, at around 6.05pm on Sunday, 13 July.

The woman who has since died from her injuries was the driver of one of the vehicles and had been taken to University Hospital Galway following the collision.

Both the driver and passenger of the second vehicle – a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s – were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information regarding the collision to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Ballygaddy Road area between 5.50pm and 6.15pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in this vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available.

Gardaí can be contacted at the Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.