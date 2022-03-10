Poll: Will you take a summer holiday this year?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
SUMMER IS ONLY around the corner.
It’s the first since 2019 where Covid restrictions, for the most part, will not stop people from travelling.
So, this morning we want to know: Will you take a summer holiday this year?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS