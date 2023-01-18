Zelenskyy addresses Davos conference and urges world to move faster over Russian attacks

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy says Western supplies of weapons must outpace Russia’s attacks and urged the world to move faster in its decision-making because “tragedies are outpacing life; the tyranny is outpacing democracy”.

In a video address on Wednesday to the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskyy stood and asked for a moment of silence for victims of a helicopter crash in Ukraine, who included his interior minister.

While a cause is not yet known, he said that “every individual, every death is a result of war”.

He said that the world needs to react quicker to challenges like global security, climate change and hunger, saying there’s a “time crisis”.

Zelenskyy said that Russia started the war, and the world needed days to react with the first sanctions, with “the time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill”.

He said the world must not hesitate: “The supplying of Ukraine with air defence systems must outpace Russia’s vast missile attacks. The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks.”

Advertisement

Asked about engaging with Russia, Zelenskyy said “they will have to recognise their own mistakes, they will have to recognise Ukrainian statutes and they will have to really respect our territorial integrity.”

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine’s Western backers will this week discuss ways to supply heavier and more advanced weapons to help it fight Russia.

The so-called Ukraine Contact Group will gather at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday and Friday. It consists of about 50 top defence officials, including US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who work to coordinate military contributions to Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg said during a session at the World Economic Forum gathering that “the main message there will be: more support, more advanced support, heavier weapons and more modern weapons”.

He said: “This is a fight for our values, this is a fight for democracy and we just have to prove that democracy wins over tyranny and oppression.”

Nato’s leader said supplying Ukraine with more equipment long term will help force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Mr Stoltenberg warned that “it is very dangerous to underestimate Russia” and said “weapons — they are the way to peace” but must come quickly.