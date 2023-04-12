Zelenskyy denounces Russian 'beasts' and calls on leaders to act after alleged beheading video

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has denounced Russian “beasts” and urged international leaders to act after a video surfaced on social media purporting to show the decapitation of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” Zelenskyy said in a video message shared on social media.

“This is a video of Russia trying to make just that the new norm. Such a habit of destroying life.

“This is not an accident. This is not an episode. This was the case earlier. This was the case in Bucha. Thousands of times. Everyone must react. Every leader.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine “won’t forget anything, nor will we forgive murderers”.

The execution of a Ukrainian captive…

This is a video of Russia as it is. This is a video of 🇷🇺 trying to make just that the new norm.

Everyone must react. Every leader. Don't expect it to be forgotten.

We are not going to forget anything. The defeat of 🇷🇺 terror is necessary. pic.twitter.com/H8Or6HJnYW — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 12, 2023

“There will be legal justice for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary. No one will understand if the leaders don’t react. Action is required now.”

The Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security of Ukraine said the incident was not an isolated one, but “the very essence of Russian terror”.

“Torture and executions are grave war crimes and a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Filming brutal torture and executions is the pattern of international terrorists, such as ISIS. The Russian army is no different from them,” it said in a tweet.

The EU has pledged to hold war criminals to account in response to the footage.

“We don’t have more information on the veracity of the video. Having said that, if confirmed, this is yet another brutal reminder about the inhumane nature of the Russian aggression,” EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

“The EU reiterates its firm commitment to holding to account all perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war,” she said.

AFP was unable to independently verify the footage.

The video, which lasts around one minute 40 seconds, shows a masked man in camouflage decapitating another man in uniform.

Other voices are heard encouraging the attacker in Russian.

After the man is decapitated, a voice is heard saying that the head should be sent “to the commander”.

The victim’s vest bearing the Ukrainian trident can also be seen in the footage.

Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of killing prisoners of war since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, and several videos alleging to show POW killings have made the rounds on the internet.

© AFP 2023, with additional reporting from Jane Moore