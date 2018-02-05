  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 5 Feb 2018, 7:57 AM
8 hours ago 8,578 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3834226
Image: Shutterstock/artem evdokimov
Image: Shutterstock/artem evdokimov

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CRASH: More than 100 people were injured and two workers killed after a train crash in South Carolina.Â Â 

2. #CLAMPED:Â Sinn FÃ©in MLA Gerry Kelly says that he had spoken to police after being filmed using a bolt-cutter to remove a clamp from a car.Â  Â 

3. #SUPERBOWL:Â The Philadelphia EaglesÂ scored an upset 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl.

4. #TAXI:Â GardaÃ­ in Dublin are investigating the sudden death of an on-duty taxi driver on Jamesâ€™ Street early yesterday morning.

5. #FAMILY HUB:Â The company behind Irelandâ€™s largest homeless family hub was previously paid millions of euro to run a Direct Provision centre,Â TheJournal.ieÂ can reveal.

6. #WEATHER:Â Motorists have been advised to exercise caution as a Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for counties across the country.

7. #KILDARE:Â A three-year-old girl died yesterday morning after she was involved in a two-car crash that happened in Kildare on Thursday.

8. #CABINET:Â A special cabinet meeting is taking place today about the new National Planning Framework, RTÃ‰ reports.

9. #PARIS:Â The last surviving suspectÂ in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, has arrived at a court in Brussels amid tight security to stand trial over a shootout that led to his capture.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Online shopping is going to become a lot cheaper thanks to a new EU law
62,277  48
2
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
52,510  29
3
My wife died 20 years ago and my son has autism, Alone has given me a friend
43,010  21
Fora
1
Dozens of developers are fighting to keep their lands off the vacant sites list
775  0
2
The Limerick billionaires behind Stripe are opening a Dublin engineering hub
438  0
3
What Nuritas is cooking up in its new Dublin lab next to the Lord Mayor's house
281  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Tottenham, Premier League
42,002  59
2
Eagles soar to Super Bowl as Patriots and Brady upset
39,567  32
3
Let our foolproof quiz decide who you should support in tonight's Super Bowl
37,860  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her baby girl and shared a lovely video of her pregnancy
18,276  7
2
An Irish hotel manager appeared on Take Me Out last night, and the thirst was real
16,522  0
3
Can You Name the Minor Boyfriends from Friends?
8,723  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAÃ­
GardaÃ­ receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
GardaÃ­ receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of on-duty taxi driver on Sunday morning
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
DUBLIN
Paul Simon to play his penultimate gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Paul Simon to play his penultimate gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Explainer: What is the National Planning Framework 2040?
Ballymun Sinn FÃ©in councillor resigns citing 'orchestrated bullying campaign' in area
FRANCE
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
IRELAND
Over one million people tuned in to see Irelandâ€™s victory against France on Saturday
Over one million people tuned in to see Irelandâ€™s victory against France on Saturday
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie