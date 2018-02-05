The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CRASH: More than 100 people were injured and two workers killed after a train crash in South Carolina.Â Â

2. #CLAMPED:Â Sinn FÃ©in MLA Gerry Kelly says that he had spoken to police after being filmed using a bolt-cutter to remove a clamp from a car.Â Â

3. #SUPERBOWL:Â The Philadelphia EaglesÂ scored an upset 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl.

4. #TAXI:Â GardaÃ­ in Dublin are investigating the sudden death of an on-duty taxi driver on Jamesâ€™ Street early yesterday morning.

5. #FAMILY HUB:Â The company behind Irelandâ€™s largest homeless family hub was previously paid millions of euro to run a Direct Provision centre,Â TheJournal.ieÂ can reveal.

6. #WEATHER:Â Motorists have been advised to exercise caution as a Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for counties across the country.

7. #KILDARE:Â A three-year-old girl died yesterday morning after she was involved in a two-car crash that happened in Kildare on Thursday.

8. #CABINET:Â A special cabinet meeting is taking place today about the new National Planning Framework, RTÃ‰ reports.

9. #PARIS:Â The last surviving suspectÂ in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, has arrived at a court in Brussels amid tight security to stand trial over a shootout that led to his capture.