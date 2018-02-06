The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #STOCKS: Tokyo’s benchmark index lost nearly 5% today as investors took their lead from a sell-off on Wall Street.

2. #FGM: International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is happening today, as a worldwide campaign aims to end the practice.

3. #ONLINE SAFETY: One-third of children are in regular contact with a stranger online, according to the results of a new survey.

4. #DUBLIN BUS: Dublin Bus has said that it will “continuously review” demand for services amid the capital’s ongoing traffic issues and an increased number of commuters travelling into the city.

5. #WEATHER: A snow-ice warning for the country is currently in place, with showers most frequent in the west and north of the country. (Met Éireann)

6. #MAHONEY: Actor John Mahoney – most famous for playing Martin Crane in US sitcom Frasier – has died at the age of 77.

7. #SUNBEAM HOUSE: Five staff of an organisation providing residential services for adults with intellectual disabilities have been put on paid leave pending two investigations into allegations of abuse, RTÉ News reports.

8. #GPS: An association which represents some 2000 GPs says its members are “outraged” that they will be expected to be the main contact for women to secure terminations under the government’s planned legislation.

9. #CRASH: A man in his 70s has died following a collision last night on the M8 motorway in Co Tipperary.