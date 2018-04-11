The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: The end justifies the means for these hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit.

2. #EAST GHOUTA: Airlines have been warned to avoid the eastern Mediterranean for the next 72 hours over Syrian missile risk.

3. #FACEBOOK: Mark Zuckerberg was flummoxed when asked to share his own personal details at a congressional hearing last night.

4. #HEROIC: Limerick firefighters saved a woman by her “fingertips” in a River Shannon rescue.

5. #LIMERICK: A man is due in court in connection with the possession of a gun in a backpack near a train station.

6. #SANTA IZABEL: At least 21 people were killed in an attempted Brazilian prison break.

7. #PRÍOMHCHATHAIR: Dublin could be getting a “flagship” Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak.

8. #CLOUD NINE: Airbus is planning to transform lower-decks into sleeping quarters.

9. #MELBOURNE: An Australian woman has been jailed after “despicably” faking cancer treatment in order to fund a party lifestyle.