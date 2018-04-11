Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station

Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A 25-YEAR-OLD man is due before Limerick District Court today in connection with the possession of a firearm in a backpack.

GardaÃ­ stopped the man in the vicinity of Colbert Station in the city on Monday evening and found he was in possession of a loaded gun, on the back of an intelligence operation in the city.

The gun was located in a backpack along with some loose ammunition.

The man was arrested at the scene and detained at Roxboro Garda Station.

