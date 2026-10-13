Mark Cullen.
Dublin

Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Dún Laoghaire in July

Mark Cullen died after he was shot in the leg at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue in south Co Dublin on 5 July.
6.19pm, 13 Oct 2026
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A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an investigation into the fatal shooting of Mark Cullen in Dún Laoghaire in July.

Mr Cullen, who was 39, died after he was shot in the leg at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue in south Co Dublin on 5 July. 

Gardaí said a man aged in his 30s was arrested today as part of their investigation into the incident. 

He is currently detained at a Dublin garda station pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A spokesperson said investigations remain ongoing.

It is understood that Mark Cullen had a number of criminal convictions, including convictions for selling drugs.

Two men were arrested in connection with the investigation in July and September, respectively. Both were subsequently released without charge.

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