Dublin City Council staff will be among more than 300,000 public sector workers taking part in the 24-hour strike from midnight. Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Rubbish

Dublin City Council says litter 'likely to build up' across city during public sector strike

The council said its offices will be closed to the public and services will be limited to critical and emergency services only.
5.56pm, 13 Oct 2026
2.0k
8

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has warned that litter and waste “are likely to build up across the city” on Wednesday due to the planned public sector strike. 

More than 300,000 public sector workers are set to go on strike, the largest number since the height of the financial crisis in 2009.

Among the striking workers are nurses, consultants, teachers, special needs assistants (SNA), firefighters, prison officers and dentists. A full list is available here

Dublin City Council staff will also be taking part in the 24-hour strike from midnight. 

In a statement, a spokesperson said all council offices will be closed to the public and services will be limited to critical and emergency services only.

“The strike will particularly affect waste management and street cleansing. Staff will not be available to empty litter bins or to clean streets, parks and public spaces,” the spokesperson said.

“With many people and businesses going about their normal day, litter and waste are likely to build up across the city.”

They appealed to the public to help keep the capital clean during the strike by taking litter home where possible and not leaving waste beside bins that are full, adding: “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

Services are expected to resume on Thursday. 

The strike is part of wider industrial action which began on 30 September amid a dispute over pay after the collective pay agreement covering public sector workers expired in June.

Related Reads
Strike set to go ahead on Wednesday as unions reject minister's latest bid for WRC talks
Working from home while colleagues strike is same as crossing picket line, say unions
Over 23,000 TUI members commence industrial action today amid pay dispute

Public service union Fórsa, which represents a significant proportion of workers, says talks on a replacement agreement have yet to deliver a credible approach to pay.

Public sector unions and opposition parties have accused the government of failing to make any meaningful negotiations on pay.

Funding of €1.2 billion was allocated in Budget 2027 for a new pay agreement, but unions have said that the allocation is not enough to solve the issue.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has said his department remains ready to engage and that the upcoming strike will cause “unnecessary” and “unfair” disruption.

Author
View 8 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue about whether Dublin is already too dirty to notice the strike
Where they land
The city is a permanent dump or the council does not care
What they think
Dublin is already perpetually filthy
Welfare recipients should be forced to clean the streets
Send Tip or Correction
Close
8 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie