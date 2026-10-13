Dublin City Council says litter 'likely to build up' across city during public sector strike

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has warned that litter and waste “are likely to build up across the city” on Wednesday due to the planned public sector strike.

More than 300,000 public sector workers are set to go on strike, the largest number since the height of the financial crisis in 2009.

Among the striking workers are nurses, consultants, teachers, special needs assistants (SNA), firefighters, prison officers and dentists. A full list is available here.

Dublin City Council staff will also be taking part in the 24-hour strike from midnight.

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In a statement, a spokesperson said all council offices will be closed to the public and services will be limited to critical and emergency services only.

“The strike will particularly affect waste management and street cleansing. Staff will not be available to empty litter bins or to clean streets, parks and public spaces,” the spokesperson said.

“With many people and businesses going about their normal day, litter and waste are likely to build up across the city.”

They appealed to the public to help keep the capital clean during the strike by taking litter home where possible and not leaving waste beside bins that are full, adding: “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

Services are expected to resume on Thursday.

The strike is part of wider industrial action which began on 30 September amid a dispute over pay after the collective pay agreement covering public sector workers expired in June.

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Public service union Fórsa, which represents a significant proportion of workers, says talks on a replacement agreement have yet to deliver a credible approach to pay.

Public sector unions and opposition parties have accused the government of failing to make any meaningful negotiations on pay.

Funding of €1.2 billion was allocated in Budget 2027 for a new pay agreement, but unions have said that the allocation is not enough to solve the issue.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has said his department remains ready to engage and that the upcoming strike will cause “unnecessary” and “unfair” disruption.