HBO smash-hit Girls is making a comeback, with filming for new season to begin next year

HBO’S GIRLS IS making a comeback for a new limited season.

The smash-hit comedy series written by Lena Dunham followed the messy post-college lives of a group of friends in New York City.

Original cast members Dunham (who played Hannah), Allison Williams (Marnie), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna), Jemima Kirke (Jessa) and Andrew Rannells (Elijah) have confirmed that they will reprise their roles.

Now in their 30s and 40s, the show will follow the millennials at a different life stage.

In a video posted by HBO announcing the comeback, Dunham says: “I have a question. Can we still call it Girls? Because we’re old as fuck.”

It appears they can.

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The announcement also confirmed that filming will take place over next summer, indicating that it’ll be some time before the season is released. It will be a limited run.

Girls ran on the American channel HBO from 2012 to 2017, and it’s stood the test of time, with new generations of young women discovering it and calling it a classic.

Lena Dunham in Girls (2012) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Dunham co-wrote the first season when she was just 23 years old.

Girls won two Primetime Emmy awards, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA.

Since then, Dunham has undertaken various writing and directing projects. She’s also published two memoirs, Famesick and Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s “Learned”, both of which were critically acclaimed.