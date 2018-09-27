The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING,TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS The average national rent now stands at almost €1,100 per month, according to a quarterly report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

2. #ABORTION Minister for Health Simon Harris will publish the text of the abortion legislation in coming days and introduce it in the Dáil next week.

3. #LAOIS Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a man was allegedly seen masturbating outside a school in Portlaoise.

4. #PROPERTY The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland reports that over 4,000 mortgages with a collective value of €931 million were approved in Ireland in August.

5. #HIGH RISE An Taisce has warned that draft guidelines on building heights will facilitate property developers at the expense of the public.

6. #SALISBURY One of the suspects in the nerve agent poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in Britain is a colonel in Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, it has emerged.

7. #USA Donald Trump says United Nations diplomats were laughing with him, not at him, when he boasted about his government’s successes at the UN this week.

8. #WEATHER It’ll be cloudy across the country today, but warm conditions will persist with highest temperatures ranging between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.