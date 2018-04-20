The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #BREXIT: The European Union has roundly rejected proposals from the British government for avoiding a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people sleeping rough in Dublin dropped from 184 in winter 2017 to 110 in spring 2018, new figures reveal.

3. #MENTAL HEALTH: Overcrowding, an inability to lock bedroom doors and privacy issues were some of the serious deficiencies identified at some of Ireland’s 24-hour nurse-supervised homes, the Mental Health Commission has said.

4. #THE EIGHTH: 47% of people say they’ll vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment in next month’s referendum, but one in five people are unsure about how they’ll vote, according to an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll.

5. #RIP: Country musician Big Tom McBride will be laid to rest in Co Monaghan today.

6. #WHITE HOUSE: Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining Donald Trump’s personal legal team, as the US President faces numerous legal challenges.

7. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Almost two decades on from the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, republicans who were jailed for activities related to the conflict have said they are still facing barriers to employment and travel.

8. #WEATHER: More good weather is expected today, but Met Éireann has said the upcoming week will be “changeable and unsettled”.