Man charged over murder of Romanian man (49) found injured in Tallaght park

A MAN IN his 30s will face court today charged in connection with the death of a 49-year-old man who was found with serious injuries in a Tallaght park last Friday morning.

He will face Tallaght District Court this morning.

Ioan Artene Bob was discovered by a passerby in Sean Walsh Park at 8.30am on Friday 13 April.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where he was described as being in a critical condition. He died a short time later.

Bob was a Romanian national and was believed to have been working in the construction industry.

A murder investigation was launched after a post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Margaret Bolster, the Assistant State Pathologist.

The man in his late 30s is currently being held at Tallaght Garda Station.

The last confirmed sighting of Ioan was at 8.30pm on Thursday 12 April in the Moore Street area of Dublin.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.