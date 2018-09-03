The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. WICKLOW: Gardaí believe they have identified a chief suspect in the triple shooting at Bray boxing club in June which left one person dead and two others injured.

2. #GARDAÍ: Drew Harris has been sworn in as the new Garda Commissioner, here’s what frontline gardaí want from him.

3. #TIPPERARY: A man in his 40s has died after being struck by a truck on the M8 motorway.

4. #BRAZIL: A massive fire has ripped through Rio de Janeiro’s National Museum in what the nation’s president said was a “tragic” loss of knowledge and heritage.

5. #IRISH UNITY: Over half of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unity if and when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a new opinion poll.

6. #BREXIT: As Brexit negotiations continue, here’s everything you need to know about the UK leaving the European Union.

7. #SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin’s first think-in with Mary Lou McDonald as leader of the party will kick off in Cavan today, and Irish unity, Brexit and post offices are all on the agenda.

8. #CARERS: An additional 14,000 carers have been made eligible for free GP services by the Health Service Executive.

9. #EMERGENCIES: Almost four in 10 calls received by the Emergency Call Answering Service in 2017 were silent calls, according to new figures.