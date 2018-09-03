This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 3 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lou's first Sinn Féin think-in as leader to focus on Irish unity, Brexit and post offices

This is the first year McDonald is leading the event as party leader.

By Christina Finn Monday 3 Sep 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,077 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4212224
Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald is holding her first think-in since she was made president of the party.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald is holding her first think-in since she was made president of the party.
Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald is holding her first think-in since she was made president of the party.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THERE WILL BE a change in the air at this year’s Sinn Féin think-in, as Mary Lou McDonald kicks of proceedings in Cavan today. 

This is the first year she is leading the event as party leader, which will have members of the parliamentary party, MLAs and MEPs all in attendance.

Last year, Gerry Adams used the gathering to announce that the party wanted to be in government and that there should be an orderly leadership change, which has now come to pass.

Party think-ins are held by all political parties each year ahead of the Dáil resuming in the autumn. Politicians use them to talk through party plans and ambitions, as well as discuss what their priorities are for the year ahead. 

The media attend to get a jump on some of the expected talking points for the months ahead. While politicians want to get out the party’s narrative about the future out to the public, this can sometimes backfire – as both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael know all too well. 

Cast your mind back to 2010 when the then Taoiseach Brian Cowen was criticised for an interview he gave to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. It resulted in Simon Coveney, who was just an opposition TD at the time, calling him out on Twitter. 

While last year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had his own slip up when he was heavily criticised for comments he made to this website insisting that Ireland has “one of the lowest levels of homelessness” despite a record number of people living in emergency accommodation. His remarks dominated the news cycle for the following two weeks. 

Sinn Féin, under the reign of Gerry Adams, was always perceived somewhat as a closed shop. However, with Mary Lou at the helm, it appears the party is attempting to become more open and approachable. However, only time will tell if this is the case.

She has been recently criticised for flip-flopping on remarks she made about it not being the right time for Irish unity in light of Brexit. McDonald has denied did a u-turn on the issue in an interview with this website

Discussion points  

This year, Sinn Féin members are coming together to plan, discuss and debate the party’s “vision of a new Ireland – what that means in terms of Brexit, the economy and Irish Unity”.

Over the course of the two days, party reps will discuss the upcoming budget in the 26 counties and how Sinn Féin’s alternative budget might “bring about shared prosperity, lift the burden from ordinary people and address the health and housing crises”.

The party will also discuss the latest attempts to get the political institutions in the North back up and running, while also highlighting the issue of rights in the north.

A spokesperson for the party said the north is at a “crucial juncture both in the context of Brexit and in the ongoing efforts to resolve the current political impasse. Human rights are non-negotiable”.

The party is also set to discuss the closure of post offices around the country, as well as the upcoming Budget. 

Party President Mary Lou McDonald will deliver an opening address this morning, and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill will close the event tomorrow. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man bitten by shark while angling off Cork coast
    49,459  57
    2
    		TD says people are 'scamming' the Cycle to Work scheme and selling bikes for profit
    32,308  99
    3
    		RTÉ cancelled its sign language broadcast of the national anthem during the All Ireland Final
    30,241  33
    Fora
    1
    		'Ireland's eggs are invested in the foreign multinational basket - and problems lie ahead'
    176  0
    2
    		Valuations and VCs: The delicate balancing act of how much equity startups should sell
    136  0
    3
    		Kerry foreign-exchange giant Fexco is betting the cashless society is 'fake news'
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final
    164,789  67
    2
    		As it happened: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League
    45,330  14
    3
    		Dominant Dubs! Jim Gavin's side clinch All-Ireland four-in-a-row as they defeat Tyrone
    28,023  135
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A 90s pop-star auditioned for X Factor last night in the hopes of raising money for her daughter's medical bills
    28,073  0
    2
    		Celebrity Big Brother host Rylan called on producers to show housemates the footage of Roxanne
    25,921  6
    3
    		Lily Allen had to preemptively reveal she slept with female escorts before a newspaper leaked the story
    12,029  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    TERRORISM
    Man jailed in London for planning terrorist attack to kill Theresa May
    Man jailed in London for planning terrorist attack to kill Theresa May
    Two people seriously injured in Amsterdam train station stabbing are US citizens, ambassador says
    The 9 at 9: Saturday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie