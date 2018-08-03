The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OBERSTOWN: Two staff membersÂ at the Oberstown detention facility were threatened with disciplinary action by management after they refused to bring a detainee for ice cream.

2. #ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe president EmmersonÂ Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe, has narrowly won the countryâ€™s landmark election.

3. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trumpâ€™sÂ attacks on the media have been strongly condemned by two experts of press freedom and human rights.

4. #OUT-OF-HOURS: A business executiveÂ at a subsidiary of meat producer, Kepak has been awarded â‚¬7,500 over being required to deal with out-of-hours work emails, including some after mid-night, that led to work in excess of 48 hours a week.

5. #CREDIT UNIONS: The number of credit unions in Ireland has dropped by over 25% in the last five years.

6. #BUS CONNECTS: The first publicÂ meeting about the new Bus ConnectsÂ services was launched in Charlestown shopping centre in Finglas yesterday.

7. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister is to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron today, seekingÂ to soften resistance to a Brexit plan which has upended her government while failing to win over sceptical EU negotiators.

8. #GAME-CHANGER: A new sports supplement could be a game-changer for tired sportspeople according to researchers at DCU.