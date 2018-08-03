This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 August, 2018
The 8 at 8: Friday

Hereâ€™s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 3 Aug 2018, 7:51 AM
38 minutes ago 1,497 Views No Comments
Image: NatalyaBond via Shutterstock
Image: NatalyaBond via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OBERSTOWN: Two staff membersÂ at the Oberstown detention facility were threatened with disciplinary action by management after they refused to bring a detainee for ice cream.

2. #ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe president EmmersonÂ Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe, has narrowly won the countryâ€™s landmark election.

3. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trumpâ€™sÂ attacks on the media have been strongly condemned by two experts of press freedom and human rights.

4. #OUT-OF-HOURS: A business executiveÂ at a subsidiary of meat producer, Kepak has been awarded â‚¬7,500 over being required to deal with out-of-hours work emails, including some after mid-night, that led to work in excess of 48 hours a week.

5. #CREDIT UNIONS: The number of credit unions in Ireland has dropped by over 25% in the last five years.

6. #BUS CONNECTS: The first publicÂ meeting about the new Bus ConnectsÂ services was launched in Charlestown shopping centre in Finglas yesterday.

7. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister is to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron today, seekingÂ to soften resistance to a Brexit plan which has upended her government while failing to win over sceptical EU negotiators.

8. #GAME-CHANGER: A new sports supplement could be a game-changer for tired sportspeople according to researchers at DCU.

