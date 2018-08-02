This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago
Image: jazz3311 via Shutterstock
Image: jazz3311 via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RICKSHAWS: Cocaine sourced from the Kinahan cartel is being sold wholesale to rickshaw-driving drug dealers across the capital, TheJournal.ie has learned.

2. #LAND BUBBLE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there is “no evidence of a land bubble” in Ireland.

3. #ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe is on edge today awaiting the results of its historic presidential election after troops opened fire on protests against alleged electoral fraud

4. #SCHOOL COSTS: A new report has revealed how spiralling costs associated with sending children to school are forcing parents to go hungry.

5. #DISCRIMINATION: A mother who was “shocked” at her daughter’s end-of-year school grades has lost a case for racial discrimination at the Workplace Relations Commission.

6. #CAO: Almost 4,000 prospective college students will receive ‘Round Zero’ offers from the Central Applications Office this morning.

7. #3D GUNS: The US ‘crypto-anarchist’ who published online blueprints for 3D-printed firearms has said that whatever the outcome of a legal battle, he has already succeeded in his political goal of spreading the designs far and wide.

8. #CHEMICAL LATTE: McDonald’s has issued an apology after a pregnant woman in Canada was served cleaning solution instead of the latte she ordered, according to the BBC.

9. #DEMENTIA: Not drinking alcohol in middle age can heighten the risk of dementia in later life, according to new research.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

