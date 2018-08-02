The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RICKSHAWS: Cocaine sourced from the Kinahan cartel is being sold wholesale to rickshaw-driving drug dealers across the capital, TheJournal.ie has learned.

2. #LAND BUBBLE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there is “no evidence of a land bubble” in Ireland.

3. #ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe is on edge today awaiting the results of its historic presidential election after troops opened fire on protests against alleged electoral fraud

4. #SCHOOL COSTS: A new report has revealed how spiralling costs associated with sending children to school are forcing parents to go hungry.

5. #DISCRIMINATION: A mother who was “shocked” at her daughter’s end-of-year school grades has lost a case for racial discrimination at the Workplace Relations Commission.

6. #CAO: Almost 4,000 prospective college students will receive ‘Round Zero’ offers from the Central Applications Office this morning.

7. #3D GUNS: The US ‘crypto-anarchist’ who published online blueprints for 3D-printed firearms has said that whatever the outcome of a legal battle, he has already succeeded in his political goal of spreading the designs far and wide.

8. #CHEMICAL LATTE: McDonald’s has issued an apology after a pregnant woman in Canada was served cleaning solution instead of the latte she ordered, according to the BBC.

9. #DEMENTIA: Not drinking alcohol in middle age can heighten the risk of dementia in later life, according to new research.