The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DELIBERATE ATTACK: Police are searching for a motive as the death toll has risen to 10 after a van ploughed into a crowd in Toronto.

2. #DATA BREACH: The personal details of teenagers at a Carlow school have been illegally accessed by hackers.

3. #PARTEEN OPTION: Irish Water has announced plans to pump water from the River Shannon to Dublin for the first major upgrade to the network in 60 years.

4. #GREEN JERSEY: Bertie and Barosso were dreaming up the Halloween party of Leo’s nightmares at the Mansion House yesterday.

5. #MOUNT MERRION: A woman who lives in a nursing home has been granted possession of a house occupied by a squatter since 2016.

6. #ON THE BALLOT: The Referendum Commission has published its information booklet on the upcoming vote.

7. #BROKEN HEART: George Bush Sr has been hospitalised the day after his wife’s funeral.

8. #CHINA: A man suspected of setting a karaoke lounge fire that killed 18 people was “drunk and had a fight”.

9. #SOLDIER: The world’s first penis and scrotum transplant has taken place in the US.