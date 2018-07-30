This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder to be granted bail

Judge John O’Connor agreed to a “remand in custody with consent to bail” but it is understood bail won’t be taken up for several days.

By Tom Tuite Monday 30 Jul 2018, 3:55 PM
27 minutes ago 2,963 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4155446
Ana Kriegel
Ana Kriegel
Ana Kriegel

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy charged with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is to be granted bail.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a child, was the first to be charged with the murder of the 14-year-old girl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14 May, contrary to common law.

Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days after she was reported missing.

The teen was due to face his fifth hearing at the Dublin Children’s Court today having been charged and remanded in custody on 25 May and then refused bail on 29 June by the High Court.

Judge John O’Connor had been told at the Children’s Court that the prosecution had made significant progress in the case and a psychiatric assessment was carried out.

The case was listed again today but the boy was not present.

Defence solicitor Donough Molloy explained to Judge O’Connor the boy was before the High Court at that time.

Molloy said he understood bail had been granted there but he was not yet aware of the terms.

There was a recess in the case and when it resumed a State solicitor told Judge O’Connor that the High Court’s order was being drawn up and finalised.

Judge O’Connor agreed to a “remand in custody with consent to bail”.

He was also told it was understood that bail would not be taken up by the boy for several days.

Judge O’Connor adjourned the case until Thursday.

He had heard at an earlier hearing that the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) direction under Section 52.4 of the 2001 Children Act, would be ready this week.

The Children’s Act is the legal framework of the juvenile justice system.

This part of the legislation states: “Where a child under 14 years of age is charged with an offence, no further proceedings in the matter (other than any remand in custody or on bail) shall be taken except by or with the consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The book of evidence was being drafted and would probably be ready in three or four weeks, Judge O’Connor was told at another hearing on 23 July last.

The prosecution had said that it was expected the DPP’s full directions would be ready this week and there would be movement, “reasonably expeditiously” toward the completion of the book of evidence.

Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia at the age of two, left her home in Leixlip, at about 5pm on 14 May and did not return.

Her parents were unable to contact her phone and alerted gardaí. Her body was found at a disused farmhouse three days later.

At the boy’s first hearing on 25 May, Garda Inspector Mark O’Neill told the court: “In reply to that charge after caution, he had nothing to say.” Legal aid had been granted after the court was told the the teen’s age and that he was a schoolchild.

On 12 July last, a second 13-year-old boy, was charged with the girl’s murder and he was also remanded in custody to the Oberstown youth detention centre. He will face his next hearing on 31 July.

At that boy’s first hearing, Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon said that teen “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.

The Children’s Court judge has issued a warning to social media users that any attempt to identify them would result in prosecution.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

