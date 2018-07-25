This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EU sides with Ireland in landmark denial of extradition of man due to problems with the Polish courts

In March the High Court ruled that Artur Celmer could not be extradited due to him not being able to get a fair trial in his own country.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 10:57 PM
55 minutes ago 6,017 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4148076

shutterstock_1031912935 The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg Source: Shutterstock/Nitpicker

THE EU JUDICIARY has backed the decision of Ireland to refuse the extradition of a Polish man to his own country due to the allegedly compromised nature of that country’s courts.

The High Court ruled in March that Polish national Artur Celmer should not be extradited as there is no chance for him to receive a fair trial in his own country.

In 2017, Poland passed a series of laws which saw the country’s government granted the power, amongst other things, to replace its supreme court judges at will.

The ruling was ostensibly invoked in order to allow an overhaul of the country’s judiciary, which the ruling PiS party claimed was necessary in order to heighten the legal system’s effectiveness and weed out appointees who were hangovers from Poland’s communist past.

Artur Celmer has been living in Ireland for 10 years. Prior to March he had spent nine months in custody pending three separate extradition orders served against him by his home country, wherein he is wanted in connection with alleged drug trafficking offences.

Today, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg passed its own judgement on an appeal against the High Court decision of Justice Aileen Donnelly, in which it agreed with that ruling.

‘Real risk’

It said that the Irish decision was justified if it believed there was a “real risk of breach of the fundamental right of the individual concerned to an independent tribunal, and, therefore of his fundamental right to a fair trial”.

The landmark ruling gives precedent to the notion that the independence of Poland’s judiciary has been compromised.

The European Commission had not taken kindly to the recent amendments made to its legal system by the Polish government.

Following a long-running investigation, last December the EC invoked Article Seven of the Treaty on European Union against Poland, which gives it the power to suspend certain (funding or voting) rights for a member state, a decision which left the Polish government ‘furious’.

The EC’s arguments were that Poland is in danger of sporting a judicial system which is overly vulnerable to political interference, and incapable of impartiality via the separation of powers.

In today’s ruling, the European court stated that the invocation of the Treaty is “particularly relevant” in assessing whether there is a genuine risk that the independence of the Polish judiciary has been compromised, and that therefore the fundamental right to a fair trial could be breached.

Celmer’s legal team previously told the High Court that his is a unique test case, which will provide precedent as to how other EU states comply with Polish judicial decrees in the current climate.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
88,393  76
2
Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ
63,238  144
3
Ryanair pilots' strike to take place on Friday of August bank holiday weekend
43,219  88
Fora
1
Jameson's makers want to open a VIP-only hideout in inner-city Dublin
587  0
2
Hundreds of Ryanair workers may face job losses - unless they move to bases like Poland
333  0
3
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
176  0
The42
1
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
21,159  38
2
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
21,200  31
3
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
15,530  16
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian's defended her decision to straighten North's hair twice a year... it's The Dredge
7,759  0
2
Love Island fans are praising OG Laura for how she supported New Laura after THAT task
5,897  0
3
Love Island's Adam got a 'Z' tattoo for Zara after three weeks of dating, as you do
5,779  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HSE
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie