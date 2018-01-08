  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish airwaves 'should be monitored every year for gender balance'

The National Women’s Council will be meeting with the BAI on the issue.

By Aoife Barry Monday 8 Jan 2018, 6:45 AM
3 hours ago 5,734 Views 59 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3782820
Image: Shutterstock/Kzenon
Image: Shutterstock/Kzenon

THE NATIONAL WOMEN’S Council of Ireland (NWCI) is to ask the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) to monitor the Irish airwaves for gender balance on a yearly basis.

In 2015, a report called Hearing Women’s Voices?, part funded by the BAI, was published by the NWCI and DCU’S Institute for Future Media and Journalism. It involved monitoring Irish radio stations to assess the level of representation of women presenters and guests on current affairs shows.

It found that current affairs programmes had a poor representation of women presenters and guests, and there were overall much fewer women’s voices in comparison to men.

The NWCI was very critical of the stations at the time, and the pressure did lead to some changes. But the organisation fears that if regular monitoring does not take place, stations will not make big enough changes when it comes to gender balance on air.

Orla O’Connor of the NWCI told TheJournal.ie:

We want the BAI to do a regular monitoring in the way that we did a few years ago, because what we found is that when a spotlight is put on the radio stations they take notice – some of them are embarrassed and then there can be a flurry of activity. But unless that is kept under a constant spotlight the urgency dies down until we do that again.

She said that the NWCI doesn’t have the resources to do regular monitoring.

“If the BAI were doing that annual monitoring piece, from our experience the news stations don’t like the negative publicity they get. From our experience and when we have done those monitoring reports, we do get an immediate response and then it dies down -that’s why it needs to be on a consistent basis.”

Proactive measures

The council also wants the BAI and the Communications Minister Denis Naughten ”to look at what proactive measures should be taken by stations and what sanctions need to be sought if they aren’t meeting the targets that are set”.

She said that the monitoring would not just be around gender balance in terms of presenting, but also around “addressing gender issues all the way through”, such as guests and gender-based issues that are discussed on air.

“From our research it was also about experts, bringing women on more as victims in terms of issues, rather than for analysis as experts. So in addition to asking the BAI to do that regular monitoring we think the stations need to do an annual report in terms of their progress in relation to gender equality within the station,” said O’Connor.

“That needs to be monitored, whether through the BAI or department. It needs to be taken on in a much more proactive way. This situation, it isn’t improving to the level that we would hope that it would have improved. So it needs some real proactive measures.”

But she said there had been some positive advances made, particularly in RTE, “and that was really important”.

“What we would be interested in seeing is has that sustained and has it grown in terms of other programmes,” she said of future monitoring. “And we don’t know that without the data. That’s why we absolutely need that regular data, at least it holds all the stations to account.”

She said that the monitoring also needs to be done in more extensive way. The NWCI did its research over the course of a week. As for what stations should be included, O’Connor said that national stations would be a start, noting that some local stations told the NWCI that they had “a much greater gender balance” than national stations.

The NWCI will seek a meeting with the BAI and with Minister Naughten on the issue.

Gender quotas

Last year, Communications Minister Denis Naughten told TheJournal.ie that he is prepared to introduce gender quotas for Irish radio stations if recommended in a forthcoming report. The report, by Dr Kevin Rafter, is due this month or February.

Though his powers cover public service broadcasters such as RTÉ and TG4, Naughten said that the quotas could even be extended to commercial stations if the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland was willing to connect them to licensing agreements.

O’Connor said that in terms of private stations such as those run by Communicorp, “that is where the BAI come in”. She suggested that conditions could be put with licences, but said that the renewal time of licences needs to be looked at, as often quite a period of time has passed before licences come up for renewal.

“We need to look at more proactive measures in between,” said O’Connor.

‘I locked myself in a room for a week with three radios’

Lucy Keaveney has been monitoring the Irish airwaves on-and-off over the past few years, in order to see what gender balance is like in the current affairs arena.

“When I retired I did Equality Studies in UCD, and I love current affairs and I would always have a radio on in the house no matter what room I was in. And I began to notice there was an awful lot of men on air, but you can’t say there is an awful lot of men without figures,” she told TheJournal.ie.

“I did the survey on my own – I locked myself in a room for a week with three radios,” she said. They were tuned to Today FM, Newstalk and RTÉ.

“I was like a zombie when it finished. The figures were very bad in 2010. Morning Ireland was 14% representation. I got such a dose, I said ‘never again’.”

But she was persuaded by Dolores Gibbons, who wrote a masters thesis on the topic of women and media, to keep going. ”It’s very hard to go back, when you know things are bad, to go back and realise that nothing is changing,” said Keaveney of what she discovered.

“I am a retired teacher: if there was an accident in the yard staff would get together and would devise a policy to prevent it from happening again.”

She said that stations are “just plodding along and trotting out the same hapenny month after month, year after year”.

Keaveney believes that for things to change, Irish radio stations need unconscious bias training. “That has to go from the very bottom, the camera person, the interviewer who goes out on the street. Vox pops – sometimes it will be mostly male and the men will often get named and the women won’t. It’s nauseating. It makes watching TV and listening to radio particularly impossible for me.”

Keaveney’s findings from 2010 – 2017 are below:

PastedImage-39982 Source: Lucy Keaveney

Read: ‘You won’t hear a woman’s voice, and it’s not acceptable’: What are Irish radio stations doing about gender balance?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange cold warning issued for most of the country as freezing temperatures set to hit
136,910  54
2
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died
67,213  181
3
'We have to get a grip as a society': Could you stop buying clothes for a year?
49,765  26
Fora
1
Why Cork's 'recession proof' Fota Wildlife Park may struggle to grow visitors in the recovery
344  0
2
5 ways you can take the pain out of international business travel
143  0
3
'More sustainable than the boom': Ibec hails Ireland's 'exceptional' economy
38  0
The42
1
In Pics: Barcelona unveil ex-Liverpool star Coutinho at Camp Nou
34,088  84
2
Here's the draw for the O'Byrne Cup semis after Dublin's early exit
22,362  17
3
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
19,038  94
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan gets her Golden Globe, and the rest of the night's big winners
26,382  15
2
Here's why Irish bloggers and influencers are talking about bullying, FaceTune and fake Instagram accounts
13,845  7
3
13 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this January
12,461  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Body recovered in search for missing Kilkenny man
Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
Poll: Will you be watching RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars?
Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2018?
POLL
Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?
Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?
Poll: Who will win the Ladies All-Ireland senior football title in 2018?
Poll: Should there be a 'latte levy' on disposable coffee cups?
RIP
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
'Left this world too soon': Tributes paid to young Bray footballer (12) who died yesterday
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie