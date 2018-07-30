This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man to stand trial in UK accused of causing death of Irishman by dangerous driving

William Corrigan was pronounced dead at the scene in Bedford in February this year.

By Alison Denton Monday 30 Jul 2018, 6:10 AM
A DRIVER WILL stand trial today accused of causing the death of a Irish musician in Bedford by dangerous driving.

Carl Lawrence, 38, from Bedford, is alleged to have killed pedestrian William Corrigan in Needwood Road in the town on Wednesday 28 February this year.

Corrigan, who was originally from Birr in Offaly, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2.10pm.

He was married with children and had been living in England for several years. He loved music and was a gifted banjo player.

At the time of his death his family paid tribute, saying: “William Joseph was a loving husband, dad, son and brother. He loved his music and was a gifted banjo player. He was hugely popular in the local area and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Additional reporting by Cliódhna Russell

