  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Even in the best-case Brexit scenario, the Irish economy will still take a hit - government report

The Irish economy could take a hit of up to 7% in its GDP

By Sean Murray Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 2:43 PM
6 hours ago 9,457 Views 48 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3849849

gdp Ireland's growth would be less in any Brexit scenario Source: Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation

THE IRISH ECONOMY will grow by 7% less than it would have without Brexit in the worst-case scenario and by 2.8% less in the best-case scenario, according to a new report published by the government.

The independent study by Copenhagen Economics examined the impact to Ireland from Brexit under a number of potential outcomes.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphries said that the study “underlines the importance of a satisfactory transition period and exit deal”.

She did, however, stress that this report was based on the government not making a number of policy decisions to try to mitigate the effects.

Impact

The report looked at the impact of Brexit from four different scenarios.

The first was an EEA scenario, where a deal is struck between the EU and the UK like the deals between the EU and Norway, and Iceland. This scenario would see largely duty-free trade between Ireland and the EU.

Under this scenario, Ireland’s economy will grow by 2.8% less by 2030 than it would have if the UK remained in the EU.

In the Customs Union scenario, duty-free trade exists on a number of fronts, but there is a higher risk of regulatory divergence for goods and services. In this scenario, GDP growth is 4.3% less than it would have been without Brexit.

In a free trade agreement scenario, the impact is the same as customs posts and border inspections will hit growth.

The worst case is a WTO scenario, where it is assumed that trade will be governed by World Trade Organisation rules.

The report says: “In this case, the UK and the EU will impose MFN tariffs on each other’s goods where these are not bound by existing plurilateral agreements or arrangements… As in the previous scenarios, the introduction of border inspections add customs costs.”

Under this arrangement, the growth of the Irish economy would be 7% less than it would have been without Brexit.

This compares to the economic crash of 2008/9 where the Irish economy took a hit of over 8% to its GDP.

Taking a hit

The report says that Brexit will “also impact Irish wages negatively for all skill groups”.

“In the WTO scenario, our results show that real wages will be 8.7% below the 2030 non-Brexit baseline level for low skilled workers, while the equivalent negative effect for high skilled workers will be 6.5%,” it says.

Certain sectors will bear the brunt of the negative effect, with agri-food, pharma-chemicals, electrical machinery, wholesale and retail, and air transport set to account for 90% of the impact of Brexit.

The report adds that some domestic policies could be pursued as an opportunity from Brexit, “notwithstanding the fact that the overall impact of Brexit will be negative for Ireland”.

Humphreys said: “We are acutely aware that certain sectors are particularly exposed to Brexit. That is why, among other supports, we will be rolling out a new €300m Brexit Loan Scheme in late March, which will be open to all sectors, with at least 40% of low-interest loans being made available to the agri-food sector.”

She said a number of government initiatives would attempt to mitigate the effects of Brexit on the Irish economy, as per the recommendations in the report.

You can read the report in full here

Read: Theresa May says there is ‘basis for agreement’ to get Stormont ‘up and running very soon’

Read: Explainer: Why the “cast iron” guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson denied that 'threesome' took place morning after alleged incident, court hears
73,307  0
2
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
46,321  38
3
Journalist apologises for saying Dutch excel at Winter Olympics as skating is 'important mode of transport'
42,120  48
Fora
1
Kildare Village says axing one unit from its €50m expansion will 'jeopardise' the entire project
707  0
2
The Pancake Tuesday treaty, pub crawls and fake news rents: A morning with Paddy Cosgrave
256  0
3
Dublin rents are now €4,500 a year higher than their Celtic Tiger peaks
238  0
The42
1
'People think it's negative coming back to Ireland - I think of it as another bounce forward'
28,574  4
2
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
28,284  27
3
Mixed emotions for Ireland's Seamus O'Connor as he goes within touching distance of Olympic final
21,189  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
The reality of Valentine's Day when you're in a long-term relationship
7,398  1
2
Here's why everyone's talking about a show called Queer Eye on Netflix
4,993  1
3
The 'Christmas in August' wedding on Don't Tell The Bride has everyone talking today
4,959  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Eight-month-old awarded â¬27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Eight-month-old awarded €27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Dublin teenager charged with sexually assaulting six-year-old girl
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
GARDAí
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
RUSSIA
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Terrorism not being considered as probe into one of Russia's worst ever air disasters begins
Russia plane crash: Officials confirm all 71 people on board have died
POLICE
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
'Vanessa & my children are safe': Trump Jr's wife unhurt after opening letter containing white powder
Four men arrested after several injured in stabbing incident at funeral in Armagh

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie