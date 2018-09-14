Businessman Gavin Duffy becomes fourth official candidate in presidential race

BUSINESSMAN AND DRAGON’S Den personality Gavin Duffy has become the fourth official candidate on the ballot for next month’s presidential election.

It follows a vote today by Waterford Council.

Duffy was previously endorsed by councils in Meath, Carlow and Wicklow.

To get on the presidential ballot paper, a candidate needs the backing of at least four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

Duffy securing the backing of 14 councillors at a meeting of Waterford City and County Council this afternoon. Journalist Gemma O’Doherty was backed by two councillors and there was one abstention.

President Michael D Higgins, who is entitled to nominate himself, has indicated he will run again.

Pieta House founder Joan Freeman and Sean Gallagher – another Dragon’s Den star, who also ran in 2011 – have also securing places on the ballot.

Sinn Féin will also contest the election, and are set to announce their candidate on Sunday.

The election will be held on Friday 26 October.