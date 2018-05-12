Car stopped in Clare leads to €250k cannabis seizure

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ FROM THE Clare divisional drug unit stopped a car yesterday which led to the seizure of around €250,000 worth of cannabis.

The car was stopped at Latoon South outside Ennis yesterday evening, and a quantity of cannabis herb was found inside.

The driver – a man in his 40s – was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station, and is being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

During a follow-up search of a house at Ballyclough Avenue in Ballincurra, Weston in Limerick, gardaí said that a “large quantity” of cannabis herb was discovered.

Gardaí said that investigations remain ongoing at this time.