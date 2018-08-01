Gardaí find cannabis worth €135,000 after stopping man's car in Leitrim

GARDAÍ FOUND €135,000 worth of cannabis in a car they stopped in Co Leitrim yesterday evening.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the northern region, and in particular the Sligo/Leitrim division, gardaí from Carrick-on-Shannon stopped a car at about 7:30pm in the Townspark area.

Source: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

Source: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

A search of the car was carried out and cannabis resin (subject to analysis) with an approximate street value of €135,000 was discovered.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 50-year-old man, was arrested and is currently being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

In a follow-up search at a house in Manorhamilton, gardaí recovered “a large amount of cash” and cannabis resin (subject to analysis) valued at approximately €5,000.