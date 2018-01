A MAN HAS died in a fire in Mayo.

Gardaí are investigating after the fire broke out at a home on Castle Street, Castlebar at 2am this morning.

A man in his 40 died in the blaze.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination is due to be carried out.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

The man’s remains were removed to Mayo University Hospital.