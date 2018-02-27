  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need

Depression is often the root cause of drug addiction and abuse does not help.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 12:18 PM
5 hours ago 9,565 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3873631

Source: Persuasion Republic/Vimeo

A NEW CAMPAIGN has been launched that seeks to fight the stigma that affects drug users.

Activists from the Citywide Drugs Crisis Campaign have pointed out the this stigma can actually prevent addicts from seeking treatment.

The campaign includes a video featuring the words of drug users who explain how stigma can prevent them moving on with the lives.

The group is also pushing for the decriminalisation of drug use, saying that labeling addicted drug users as criminals is counter-productive given the government’s policy of treating addiction as a health issue.

Co-ordinator with Citywide Ann Quigley explains that stigma within society can also have an impact on whether drug addiction treatment actually works.

“There’s a direct connection with depression and anxiety and those kind of mental health issues which are probably linked to drug use anyway.”

A key part of the programme they’re on is about building up their sense of esteem, value and identity. A sense that you can achieve something, so it’s worth your while trying to deal with the drugs issue.

“But if you’re going back into society and you’re meeting an attitude that kind of says to you ‘actually no, you’re worthless’, that just has the opposite effect on people,” she says.

We do have this blame thing. We don’t have it with people who develop an alcohol problem. You’d hear people saying with people who use drugs ‘well they shouldn’t have started it, if they’d never taken them they wouldn’t have a problem’. Well don’t use that attitude with alcohol.

Citywide’s campaign focuses on a number of specific societal actions that would help drug users that face addition. Chief among them is to reduce the prevalence of demeaning language that drug users face.

“We have highlighted the use of the word ‘junkie’, we kind of have to because that is the most common word,” Quigley says.

And it’s not a word that’s used on the street, you hear people using it on national radio, it’s still kind of a word that, unlike other words in out language, it’s still seen as acceptable.

During the lifetime of the previous government, an Oireachtas committee ‘strongly recommended’ that the possession of a small amount of illegal drugs be decriminalised

Minister for Health Promotion and the National Drugs Strategy Catherine Byrne TD was present at today’s Citywide campaign launch and her department is looking into that and other alternative approaches to drugs policy.

Quigley says that such a change would remove the current contradictory approach: “The government policy is treat addiction as a health issue, not a crime. So again it’s just inconsistent then to say if someone has drugs in their possession for their personal use we criminalise that.”

Read: Volume of drug seizures in Irish prisons soars by 42%, as over 1,000 recorded last year >

Read: Data retrieved from Chilean drug lord’s phones led to arrest of Irish men in Amsterdam >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Beast from the East is coming our way': Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work
85,833  90
2
Stores seek to reassure customers about bread supplies ahead of Storm Emma
81,781  82
3
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
70,802  0
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den investor has just sold his Galway business to a US multinational
707  0
2
The head of the last National Broadband Plan bidder has suddenly resigned
486  0
3
Argos and Virgin Media head the list of firms prosecuted for unsolicited marketing
119  0
The42
1
British boxer dies hours after winning fight
41,906  21
2
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards
32,814  54
3
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
26,492  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
OK, you really need to see Saoirse Ronan's extremely patriotic baby bib
8,617  5
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,698  1
3
Why won't Irish brands step up to support the brilliant Blindboy Podcast?
5,626  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting tissue in his throat
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
HEALTH
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
Pharmacists urge people to ensure they have 'supply of essential medicines' before storm hits
Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive' heart attack after a show last night
GARDAí
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaÃ­ in Offaly
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
There are 38 garda stations in Munster that can't access the Pulse system
COURT
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Former Sinn Féin councillor awarded €3,500 in RTÉ defamation case
Man appears in court charged with the murder of 20-year-old man in Sligo at the weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie