Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin

Some of the drug paraphernalia seized.

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in his 50s in relation to the discovery of a suspected crystal meth lab in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Crumlin Drugs Unit raided a premises in Walkinstown earlier this week and seized €450k worth of the drug.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of the District Court at the Criminal Courts Of Justice at 4.30pm today.

Following the discovery, the scene was preserved and examined by a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí said the scientist provided “on-site guidance and advice to Gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene”.

Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing