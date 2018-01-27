  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin

The accused (50) is to appear before the courts today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 3:45 PM
6 hours ago 9,731 Views No Comments
Some of the drug paraphernalia seized.
Image: Garda Press Office
Some of the drug paraphernalia seized.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in his 50s in relation to the discovery of a suspected crystal meth lab in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Crumlin Drugs Unit raided a premises in Walkinstown earlier this week and seized €450k worth of the drug.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of the District Court at the Criminal Courts Of Justice at 4.30pm today.

Following the discovery, the scene was preserved and examined by a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland.
Gardaí said the scientist provided “on-site guidance and advice to Gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene”.

Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

Read: Man (50) arrested after gardaí raid suspected crystal meth operation in Dublin >

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

