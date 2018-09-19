Damage caused by Storm Ali results in major transport disruptions

A NUMBER OF bus and rail services around the country are experiencing major delays and disruptions due to Storm Ali.

Work crews are attempting to clear roads and rail lines that have been blocked by trees and debris that have fallen as a result of strong winds.

On the Luas Green Line, services between Balally and Dominick have been disrupted after a tree fell on the overhead powerline.

About ten trams were operating on the Green Line when the incident occurred close to the Charlemont stop.

Transdev has said that it will be some time before normal service resumes as it needs to remove trees from the track, tow the affected tram away and restore power to the line.

Luas tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

All Red Line services are operating normally.

The overhead power line wrapped around the tram pantograph Source: Transdev

Bus Éireann is experiencing delays to a number of its routes, cancelling all Galway City services until further notices and suspending others.

Following the cancellation of day two of the National Ploughing Championships, Bus Éireann has said that any tickets purchased for today’s events are eligible to be refunded or can be used to travel to the event tomorrow.

Keep an eye on all the disruptions on the Bus Éireann website.

07.15hrs Westport to Dublin which was delayed and damaged by fallen trees earlier between Athlone and Tullamore, moving on from Tullamore at reduced speed to ensure safety due to windscreen damage pic.twitter.com/ENaIKqFAS4 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 19, 2018 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

Iarnród Éireann is experiencing similar delays to a number of its services, including damage caused to the Westport to Dublin train this morning.

The line between Longford and Edgeworthstown has just reopened but commuters are to allow for delays of over two hours.

While the line between Laytown and Dundalk is currently closed.

Dublin Bus has a number of diversions in place around the city and is updating route information regularly as roads get cleared.

A full list of diversions can be found here.