Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Minister asks for report from Direct Provision centre after asylum seekers 'denied Christmas celebrations'

The asylum seekers said they had organised celebrations but were not able to hold them in the planned space.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 5:35 PM
11 hours ago 20,122 Views 126 Comments
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

THE MANAGEMENT OF a Direct Provision centre in Limerick have been asked to send a report to the Justice Minister after reports that residents were ‘denied Christmas celebrations’.

The report emerged in the Limerick Leader this week, which said that asylum seekers at the centre believed they had been denied the celebrations at Knockalisheen Accommodation Centre.

It said that they had been planning a gathering within the communal space at the centre, which was open to all residents.

But it said that after they raised money to fund food, non-alcoholic drinks and goodie bags, they were not able to avail of the space on Christmas evening.

TheJournal.ie contacted the Justice Department to ask for a comment from the Reception and Integration Agency  and was told:

Minister [Charlie] Flanagan has requested a report from the management of the centre on this issue.

It has not yet received the report.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

