Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
UK's Brexit negotiator 'remains confident' of deal but says Britain will diverge 'on our terms'

Dominic Raab held talks with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier earlier this week.

By Sean Murray Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 4,691 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4196768
Dominic Raab has promised unilateral action in the event of a no-deal Brexit
Image: PA Images
Dominic Raab has promised unilateral action in the event of a no-deal Brexit
Dominic Raab has promised unilateral action in the event of a no-deal Brexit
Image: PA Images

THE UK’S BREXIT Secretary is set to promise unilateral action to keep trade and transport flowing freely in the event of a no-deal.

Dominic Raab will make a speech today as the British government releases the first batch of more than 80 technical notices which it says will inform businesses and the public about what would happen if the UK left the EU without a deal.

The Brexit talks have been stuck for quite some time on a set of fundamental issues, including how a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland will be avoided and the future trading relationship between the UK and EU.

Time is running out for the two sides to strike a deal, with an agreement in principle required by October or November ahead of 29 March 2019 – the date the UK will leave the EU.

Earlier this week, Raab held talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels with the pair pledging to meet regularly in an attempt to move negotiations forward.

In today’s speech, he will say that the UK would not risk a tit-for-tat battle with Brussels that would lead to new border checks or travel restrictions, the Guardian reported.

Raab will say: “Our overarching aim is to facilitate the smooth, continued functioning of business, transport, infrastructure, research, aid programmes and funding streams.

In some cases, it means taking unilateral action to maintain as much continuity as possible in the short term in the event of no deal – irrespective of whether the EU reciprocates.

However, he will also say that the British government would retain the right to diverge from EU rules “when we are ready, on our terms, in the UK national interest, and when it’s right for the British people”.

A no-deal Brexit remains a distinct possibility, with international trade secretary Liam Fox saying this month the chance of this happening was “60-40″.

Raab is only new in the job, after taking the reins from David Davis who resigned from the post of Brexit secretary over Theresa May’s proposed strategy.

